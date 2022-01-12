U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey

The MV-22B Osprey is the Marine Corps’ medium-lift capable, tiltrotor, short take-off and landing aircraft. As such, it has the speed and range of a turboprop airplane and the maneuverability of a helicopter. It has been critical to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s mission of transporting troops, equipment, and supplies, from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support missions.
|Date Taken:
|12.01.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 01:16
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868266
|VIRIN:
|221201-M-VB420-452
|Filename:
|DOD_109372274
|Length:
|00:01:59
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
