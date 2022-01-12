U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The MV-22B Osprey is the Marine Corps’ medium-lift capable, tiltrotor, short take-off and landing aircraft. As such, it has the speed and range of a turboprop airplane and the maneuverability of a helicopter. It has been critical to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s mission of transporting troops, equipment, and supplies, from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support missions.