    U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.01.2022

    Video by Cpl. Dalton Payne 

    1st Marine Aircraft Wing   

    The MV-22B Osprey is the Marine Corps’ medium-lift capable, tiltrotor, short take-off and landing aircraft. As such, it has the speed and range of a turboprop airplane and the maneuverability of a helicopter. It has been critical to 1st Marine Aircraft Wing’s mission of transporting troops, equipment, and supplies, from ships and land bases for combat assault and assault support missions.

    Date Taken: 12.01.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 01:16
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868266
    VIRIN: 221201-M-VB420-452
    Filename: DOD_109372274
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey, by Cpl Dalton Payne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    1st Marine Aircraft Wing
    MV-22B Osprey
    USMCNews

