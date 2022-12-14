Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Deployment Video

    KANOYA, JAPAN

    12.14.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jack Aistrup 

    Media Center - Japan

    KANOYA, Japan (Dec. 14, 2022) Master Sergeant Steven Peterson, 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) First Sergeant, speaks about the mission of the 319th ERS currently deployed to Japan Maritime Self-Defense (JMSDF) Kanoya Air Base for one year, and the squadrons efforts to integrate themselves into the local community and with their counterparts in the JMSDF. U.S. Pacific Air Forces has deployed MQ-9 Reapers, a medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft, and personnel to JMSDF Kanoya Air Base to conduct airborne reconnaissance operations in close coordination with the Japan Ministry of Defense. The presence of U.S. military personnel and assets in Japan supports our allies and partners by maintaining regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 23:48
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868257
    VIRIN: 221214-N-MD802-1001
    Filename: DOD_109372255
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: KANOYA, JP 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Deployment Video, by PO2 Jack Aistrup, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JMSDF
    MQ-9
    IndoAsiaPacific
    IndoPacom
    Kanoya
    319th ERS

