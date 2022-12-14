319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron Deployment Video

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KANOYA, Japan (Dec. 14, 2022) Master Sergeant Steven Peterson, 319th Expeditionary Reconnaissance Squadron (ERS) First Sergeant, speaks about the mission of the 319th ERS currently deployed to Japan Maritime Self-Defense (JMSDF) Kanoya Air Base for one year, and the squadrons efforts to integrate themselves into the local community and with their counterparts in the JMSDF. U.S. Pacific Air Forces has deployed MQ-9 Reapers, a medium-altitude, long-endurance remotely piloted aircraft, and personnel to JMSDF Kanoya Air Base to conduct airborne reconnaissance operations in close coordination with the Japan Ministry of Defense. The presence of U.S. military personnel and assets in Japan supports our allies and partners by maintaining regional stability and security within the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jack D. Aistrup)