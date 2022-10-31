221031-Korean war vet

Korean war veteran, sits down to tell his story about his time during the Korean War. John Hanson visited the Korean peninsula on a tour sponsored by the Republic of Korea government with other war veterans who served overseas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Legrand)
|Date Taken:
|10.31.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.14.2022 05:00
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868256
|VIRIN:
|221031-F-VY761-120
|Filename:
|DOD_109372254
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT