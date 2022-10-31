Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    221031-Korean war vet

    SOUTH KOREA

    10.31.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Jack LeGrand 

    DMA AFN Pacific Media Bureau-Korea

    Korean war veteran, sits down to tell his story about his time during the Korean War. John Hanson visited the Korean peninsula on a tour sponsored by the Republic of Korea government with other war veterans who served overseas. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jack Legrand)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.31.2022
    Date Posted: 12.14.2022 05:00
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868256
    VIRIN: 221031-F-VY761-120
    Filename: DOD_109372254
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: KR

    Korean War
    Veterans
    MBK

