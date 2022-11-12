221214-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Dec. 14, 2022) - A Pacific Update highlighting Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka's holiday parade to celebrate the holiday season. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Robert Stamer/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.11.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 19:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|868244
|VIRIN:
|221214-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109371910
|Length:
|00:00:29
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka Holiday Parade, by PO2 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
