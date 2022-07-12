U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines participate in Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec 5-10, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)
|Date Taken:
|12.07.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 19:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868226
|VIRIN:
|221207-M-GN953-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109371876
|Length:
|00:02:17
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Stand-in Force Exercise: 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines B-Roll, by LCpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT