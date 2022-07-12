Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Stand-in Force Exercise: 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.07.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 2d Marines participate in Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec 5-10, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Lorenzo Ducato)

    Date Taken: 12.07.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 19:37
    Category: B-Roll
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Stand-in Force Exercise: 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines B-Roll, by LCpl Lorenzo Ducato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stand-in Force
    SiF-EX

