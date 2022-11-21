After emigrating from Syria due to struggles with local extremists, Pvt. Shafeeq decided to join the Marine Corps for a better life for himself and his family.
(U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868221
|VIRIN:
|221121-M-EX118-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109371718
|Length:
|00:02:45
|Location:
|SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Doing what's right, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT