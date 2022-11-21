Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Doing what's right

    SC, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    After emigrating from Syria due to struggles with local extremists, Pvt. Shafeeq decided to join the Marine Corps for a better life for himself and his family.
    (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Colin Harper)

    Date Taken: 11.21.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868221
    VIRIN: 221121-M-EX118-1001
    Filename: DOD_109371718
    Length: 00:02:45
    Location: SC, US

    TAGS

    MCRD
    Terrorism
    Syria
    Transformation

