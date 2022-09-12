Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind Assumes Command of AFSOC

U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind addresses the audience during the Air Force Special Operations Command change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 9, 2022. During the ceremony U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind assumed command of AFSOC from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 17:07
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868216
|VIRIN:
|221209-F-LD209-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109371532
|Length:
|00:08:21
|Location:
|HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
