Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind Assumes Command of AFSOC

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HURLBURT FIELD, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Courtesy Video

    1st Special Operations Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind addresses the audience during the Air Force Special Operations Command change of command ceremony at Hurlburt Field, Florida, Dec. 9, 2022. During the ceremony U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind assumed command of AFSOC from U.S. Air Force Lt. Gen. Jim Slife.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:07
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868216
    VIRIN: 221209-F-LD209-1001
    Filename: DOD_109371532
    Length: 00:08:21
    Location: HURLBURT FIELD, FL, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind Assumes Command of AFSOC, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AFSOC
    Change of Command
    Lt. Gen. Jim Slife
    Lt. Gen. Tony Bauernfeind

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT