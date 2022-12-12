Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PBS News Hour 2022

    CA, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Spc. Kenneth Rodriguez 

    63rd Readiness Division

    Sgt. Jessica Betando from the 191st Army Band "Band of the Wild West" sings Hanukkah, Oh Hanukkah.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:00
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868215
    VIRIN: 221212-A-UV755-505
    Filename: DOD_109371492
    Length: 00:01:55
    Location: CA, US

    This work, PBS News Hour 2022, by SPC Kenneth Rodriguez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PBS News Hour

