Iris Ortiz-Gonzalez wishes her family in Puerto Rico a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year (in Spanish).
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 17:10
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868207
|VIRIN:
|221213-O-AY809-387
|Filename:
|DOD_109371346
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SAN JUAN, PR
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Ortiz_Gonzalez_Telemundo_Holiday, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
