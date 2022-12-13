The speakers include;
Lieutenant General Robert J. Skinner, USAF
Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network
Dr. Adele J. Merritt
Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer
Dr. Craig Martell
Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 18:35
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|868205
|Filename:
|DOD_109371303
|Length:
|01:38:29
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2022 DoDIIS Conference - Day 1 Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT