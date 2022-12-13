Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2022 DoDIIS Conference - Day 1 Part 3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Defense Intelligence Agency

    The speakers include;
    Lieutenant General Robert J. Skinner, USAF
    Director of the Defense Information Systems Agency and the Commander of the Joint Force Headquarters-Department of Defense Information Network
    Dr. Adele J. Merritt
    Intelligence Community Chief Information Officer
    Dr. Craig Martell
    Department of Defense Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Officer

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 18:35
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 868205
    Filename: DOD_109371303
    Length: 01:38:29
    Location: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2022 DoDIIS Conference - Day 1 Part 3, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    DoDIIS22

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT