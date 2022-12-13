Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Col. William Baez - Telemundo - Holiday

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by John Benedetto 

    Military Health System

    Col. William Baez sends holiday wishes to his family in Bernie, TX and San Antonio, TX (in Spanish).

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 17:19
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868199
    VIRIN: 221213-O-AY809-585
    Filename: DOD_109371266
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: US
    Hometown: SAN ANTONIO, TX, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. William Baez - Telemundo - Holiday, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT