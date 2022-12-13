Col. William Baez sends holiday wishes to his family in Bernie, TX and San Antonio, TX (in Spanish).
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 17:19
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868199
|VIRIN:
|221213-O-AY809-585
|Filename:
|DOD_109371266
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|SAN ANTONIO, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Col. William Baez - Telemundo - Holiday, by John Benedetto, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
