Vice President Kamala Harris Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit's African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:56
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|868197
|Filename:
|DOD_109371264
|Length:
|00:18:58
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Vice President Harris Delivers Remarks at the U.S.-Africa Leaders Summit's African and Diaspora Young Leaders Forum, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT