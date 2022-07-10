Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    188th Civil Engineer's Emergency Management offers MEST course

    AR, UNITED STATES

    10.07.2022

    Video by Airman Miles Chrisman 

    188th Wing

    188th Civil Engineer's Emergency Management offers MEST course to assist with training. Training covers all task list requirements and gets Airmen familiar with job requirements.

    #ArkansasNationalGuard
    #AIRNATIONALGUARD
    #AirForceCivilEngineering #EmergencyManagement

