    Hawaii County Traffic Hazard Mitigation Route

    POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Amy Phillips 

    U.S. Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area

    The Hawai'i County Traffic Hazard Mitigation Route was created in partnership with US Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area and Hawai'i County, to provide a safe way for public to view the Mauna Loa eruption from December 1-15, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:31
    Location: POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US 

    community service
    Army Partnerships
    Mauna Loa
    Hawaii County Traffic Hazard Mitigation Route

