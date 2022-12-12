Hawaii County Traffic Hazard Mitigation Route

The Hawai'i County Traffic Hazard Mitigation Route was created in partnership with US Army Garrison Pohakuloa Training Area and Hawai'i County, to provide a safe way for public to view the Mauna Loa eruption from December 1-15, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:31
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868187
|VIRIN:
|221212-A-OV743-021
|Filename:
|DOD_109371172
|Length:
|00:02:26
|Location:
|POHAKULOA TRAINING AREA, HI, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
