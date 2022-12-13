U.S. Marine Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Confidence Course Dec 13, 2022, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is comprised of 15 obstacles designed to help recruits build confidence by overcoming physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Juan K Maldonado)
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:49
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868186
|VIRIN:
|221213-M-QS704-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109371165
|Length:
|00:02:23
|Location:
|PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Papa Company Confidence Course B-roll Package, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT