Papa Company Confidence Course B-roll Package

U.S. Marine Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Confidence Course Dec 13, 2022, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is comprised of 15 obstacles designed to help recruits build confidence by overcoming physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Juan K Maldonado)