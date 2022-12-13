Papa Company Confidence Course B-roll Package

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    PARRIS ISLAND, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Courtesy Video

    Marine Corps Recruit Depot, Parris Island           

    U.S. Marine Recruits with Papa Company, 4th Recruit Training Battalion, complete the Confidence Course Dec 13, 2022, on Parris Island, S.C. The course is comprised of 15 obstacles designed to help recruits build confidence by overcoming physical and mental challenges. (U.S. Marine Corps Video by Lance Cpl. Juan K Maldonado)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:49
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868186
    VIRIN: 221213-M-QS704-1001
    Filename: DOD_109371165
    Length: 00:02:23
    Location: PARRIS ISLAND, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    TAGS

    Parris Island
    MCMAP
    Recruit Training
    Climb
    MCRD PI

