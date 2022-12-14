Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    8 Reason in 3 Minutes

    FORT RILEY, UNITED STATES

    12.14.2022

    Video by Jorge Gomez 

    Irwin Army Community Hospital

    8 medical professionals share why they choose the higher calling at Irwin Army Community Hospital in 3 minutes or less: Dr. Andrew Bloom, Dr. Jeffery Long, Dr. Morgan Potter, Dr. Joseph Carmona, Dr. Elliott Bass, Dr. Jonathan Becker, CRNA Nick Isakson, and Chief Nurse Airica Forkom.

    Date Taken: 12.14.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:14
    Category: Video Productions
    Location: FORT RILEY, US 

    Kansas
    Medical Professionals
    IACH
    Why IACH

