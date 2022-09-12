Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training B-Roll

    AZ, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle 

    325th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen participate in tier one of the Multi Capable Airman Expeditionary Skills Training at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Dec. 9, 2022. The MCA course is designed to train Airmen across several career fields critical war-fighting fundamentals such as tactical combat casualty care, identifying improvised explosive devices and heavy arms familiarization. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Anabel Del Valle)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:24
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868183
    VIRIN: 221209-F-PU449-217
    Filename: DOD_109371062
    Length: 00:04:46
    Location: AZ, US

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    TAGS

    ACC
    Davis-Monthan
    TCCC
    Field Training
    MCA
    Multi Capable Airmen

