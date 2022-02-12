Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Holiday Message from STARCOM

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CO, UNITED STATES

    12.02.2022

    Video by Ethan Johnson 

    Space Training and Readiness Command

    Maj. Gen. Shawn Bratton, Commander of Space Training and Readiness Command, and Chief Master Sgt. James Seballes, Senior Enlisted Leader, deliver a holiday message to STARCOM.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.02.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 14:49
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868178
    VIRIN: 221213-X-HU778-0001
    Filename: DOD_109371020
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: CO, US
    Hometown: COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Holiday Message from STARCOM, by Ethan Johnson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT