    188th Civil Engineer's Fire Dept. train at Yokota Air Base

    JAPAN

    07.29.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Christopher Sherlock 

    188th Wing

    188th Civil Engineer's Fire Dept. train at Yokota Air Base on a CV-22 Osprey. The fire department trained with Yokota Air Base Fire Department.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:46
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868176
    VIRIN: 220729-Z-IL406-1002
    Filename: DOD_109370975
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: JP
    Hometown: FORT SMITH, AR, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 188th Civil Engineer's Fire Dept. train at Yokota Air Base, by SSgt Christopher Sherlock, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ArkansasNationalGuard
    #AIRNATIONALGUARD
    #AirForceCivilEngineering #AirForceFireDept

