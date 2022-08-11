AFLCMC presents Celebrating the Workforce: Generations part 1 - Communication

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This is the newest installment of our Celebrating the Workforce series, which focuses on different generations in the workforce. There are two other videos in this series forthcoming. This segment focuses on communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)