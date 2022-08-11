AFLCMC presents Celebrating the Workforce: Generations part 1 - Communication

This is the newest installment of our Celebrating the Workforce series, which focuses on different generations in the workforce. There are two other videos in this series forthcoming. This segment focuses on communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)
|Date Taken:
|11.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 14:55
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|868171
|VIRIN:
|221116-F-FC975-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370962
|Length:
|00:10:12
|Location:
|WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
