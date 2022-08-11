Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, UNITED STATES

    11.08.2022

    Video by James Varhegyi 

    Air Force Life Cycle Management Center

    This is the newest installment of our Celebrating the Workforce series, which focuses on different generations in the workforce. There are two other videos in this series forthcoming. This segment focuses on communication. (U.S. Air Force video by Jim Varhegyi)

    Date Taken: 11.08.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 14:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 868171
    VIRIN: 221116-F-FC975-2001
    Filename: DOD_109370962
    Length: 00:10:12
    Location: WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, OH, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AFLCMC presents Celebrating the Workforce: Generations part 1 - Communication, by James Varhegyi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

