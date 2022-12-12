Coast Guard Seaman Andrew Woodson holiday greeting

Seaman Andrew Woodson, a member stationed at Coast Guard Station Cape May, sends a holiday greeting to his loved ones in The Outer Banks, North Carolina. Woodson is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry for the holiday season. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868169
|VIRIN:
|221212-G-ZP826-003
|Filename:
|DOD_109370955
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|EDENTON, NC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
