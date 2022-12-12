Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Seaman Andrew Woodson holiday greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Seaman Andrew Woodson, a member stationed at Coast Guard Station Cape May, sends a holiday greeting to his loved ones in The Outer Banks, North Carolina. Woodson is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry for the holiday season. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:03
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868169
    VIRIN: 221212-G-ZP826-003
    Filename: DOD_109370955
    Length: 00:00:13
    Location: US
    Hometown: EDENTON, NC, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Seaman Andrew Woodson holiday greeting, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT