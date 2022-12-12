Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Fireman Anthony Brito holiday greeting

    UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 5   

    Coast Guard Fireman Anthony Brito, a member stationed at Coast Guard Station Cape May, New Jersey, sends a holiday greeting to his loved ones in his hometown of Binghamton, New York. Brito is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry for the holiday season. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 15:02
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 868168
    VIRIN: 221212-G-ZP826-002
    Filename: DOD_109370937
    Length: 00:00:11
    Location: US
    Hometown: BINGHAMTON, NY, US

    This work, Coast Guard Fireman Anthony Brito holiday greeting, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Holiday Season
    Holiday Greeting

