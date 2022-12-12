Coast Guard Fireman Anthony Brito holiday greeting

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Coast Guard Fireman Anthony Brito, a member stationed at Coast Guard Station Cape May, New Jersey, sends a holiday greeting to his loved ones in his hometown of Binghamton, New York. Brito is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry for the holiday season. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)