Army-Navy Football Game Pregame Show by Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

Welcome to the second annual Army-Navy Football Game Pregame Show, presented by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District. You don't like football?? No worries, we got you covered! No one on the production of this show knows much about football either, and it shows. This year, we bring you segments like "Man" on the Stree and 'Between Two Jetties' with Army and Navy "coach" interviews on the field and commercial breaks that you won't want to skip. Our broadcasters don't miss a beat with their witty banter, and the scrolling text will keep you informed on all things Corps of Engineers. So, if you're like us, you'll enjoy this educational entertainment.
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 14:21
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|868167
|VIRIN:
|221210-A-AI699-727
|Filename:
|DOD_109370930
|Length:
|00:31:49
|Location:
|PORTLAND, OR, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT