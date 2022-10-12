Army-Navy Football Game Pregame Show by Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/868167" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Welcome to the second annual Army-Navy Football Game Pregame Show, presented by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District. You don't like football?? No worries, we got you covered! No one on the production of this show knows much about football either, and it shows. This year, we bring you segments like "Man" on the Stree and 'Between Two Jetties' with Army and Navy "coach" interviews on the field and commercial breaks that you won't want to skip. Our broadcasters don't miss a beat with their witty banter, and the scrolling text will keep you informed on all things Corps of Engineers. So, if you're like us, you'll enjoy this educational entertainment.