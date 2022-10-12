Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Army-Navy Football Game Pregame Show by Portland District, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Benjamin Rogers 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District

    Welcome to the second annual Army-Navy Football Game Pregame Show, presented by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, Portland District. You don't like football?? No worries, we got you covered! No one on the production of this show knows much about football either, and it shows. This year, we bring you segments like "Man" on the Stree and 'Between Two Jetties' with Army and Navy "coach" interviews on the field and commercial breaks that you won't want to skip. Our broadcasters don't miss a beat with their witty banter, and the scrolling text will keep you informed on all things Corps of Engineers. So, if you're like us, you'll enjoy this educational entertainment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 14:21
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868167
    VIRIN: 221210-A-AI699-727
    Filename: DOD_109370930
    Length: 00:31:49
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    USACE
    Army-Navy Game
    Portland District
    Go Army Beat Navy
    Pregame Show

