Coast Guard Fireman Gabriel Fernandez, a member stationed at Coast Guard Station Portsmouth, Virginia, sends a holiday greeting to his loved ones in his hometown. Fernandez is deployed in support of Operation Vigilant Sentry for the holiday season. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kimberly Reaves)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 15:03
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868166
|VIRIN:
|221212-G-ZP826-001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370917
|Length:
|00:00:15
|Location:
|US
|Hometown:
|PORTSMOUTH, VA, US
This work, Coast Guard Fireman Gabriel Fernandez holiday greeting, by PO3 Kimberly Reaves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
