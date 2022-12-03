Corps Connection S3 Ep3 Dec 2022

In this episode of Corps Connection we take a look at how USACE continues to advance the use of nature-based solutions. We go to southwest Florida to check in on the continuing recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. @LouisvilleUSACE replaces a miter gate at one of their lock projects, and @usacemvppao talks with a lock master about what that career entails. USACE entered into an agreement with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. Finally, we take a look at why USACE maybe a great fit for your next career move.
|12.09.2022
|12.13.2022 14:09
|Newscasts
|868164
|221209-A-OI229-1001
|DOD_109370906
|00:20:48
|DC, US
|0
|0
