    Corps Connection S3 Ep3 Dec 2022

    DC, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    In this episode of Corps Connection we take a look at how USACE continues to advance the use of nature-based solutions. We go to southwest Florida to check in on the continuing recovery efforts in the wake of Hurricane Ian. @LouisvilleUSACE replaces a miter gate at one of their lock projects, and @usacemvppao talks with a lock master about what that career entails. USACE entered into an agreement with the American Indian Science and Engineering Society. Finally, we take a look at why USACE maybe a great fit for your next career move.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 14:09
    Category: Newscasts
    Location: DC, US

    USACE
    Hiring
    Civil Works
    Corps Connection

