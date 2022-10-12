Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, UNITED STATES

    12.10.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Mackenzie Bacalzo 

    169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen and their families welcome Santa as he parachutes into Winterfest at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, December 10, 2022. Santa was escorted to the hanger by the fire department where Swamp Fox children talked to Santa, played games and enjoyed snacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.10.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 14:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 868161
    VIRIN: 221210-Z-IV744-1001
    Filename: DOD_109370881
    Length: 00:06:29
    Location: MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US 

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 169th Fighter Wing welcomes Santa for the holidays, by SSgt Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air National Guard
    Santa
    169th Fighter Wing
    McEntire Joint National Guard Base
    South Carolina Air National Guard
    Swamp Fox

