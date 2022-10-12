169th Fighter Wing welcomes Santa for the holidays

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen and their families welcome Santa as he parachutes into Winterfest at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, December 10, 2022. Santa was escorted to the hanger by the fire department where Swamp Fox children talked to Santa, played games and enjoyed snacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)