U.S. Airmen and their families welcome Santa as he parachutes into Winterfest at McEntire Joint National Guard Base, South Carolina, December 10, 2022. Santa was escorted to the hanger by the fire department where Swamp Fox children talked to Santa, played games and enjoyed snacks. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Airman 1st Class Amy Rangel, 169th Fighter Wing Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|12.10.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 14:01
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868161
|VIRIN:
|221210-Z-IV744-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370881
|Length:
|00:06:29
|Location:
|MCENTIRE JOINT NATIONAL GUARD BASE, SC, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 169th Fighter Wing welcomes Santa for the holidays, by SSgt Mackenzie Bacalzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
