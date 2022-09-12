B-ROLL: Sustainer Forge

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CAMP EAGLE, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Sgt. Keion Jackson, Spc. Joey Ke and Spc. Jocalyn Sweany

    1st Security Force Assistance Brigade

    Military advisors assigned to 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, conduct react to contact drills during a mission readiness exercise at Camp Eagle, Texas, Dec. 5 to Dec. 9. The MRX is designed to train advisors on a wide variety of skills they might need while advising foreign military partners worldwide.

    Date Taken: 12.09.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 13:42
    Category: B-Roll
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: CAMP EAGLE, TX, US

