Military advisors assigned to 6th Battalion, 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade, conduct react to contact drills during a mission readiness exercise at Camp Eagle, Texas, Dec. 5 to Dec. 9. The MRX is designed to train advisors on a wide variety of skills they might need while advising foreign military partners worldwide.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 13:42
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868156
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-HF807-001
|PIN:
|1
|Filename:
|DOD_109370846
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|CAMP EAGLE, TX, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, B-ROLL: Sustainer Forge, by SGT Keion Jackson, SPC Joey Ke and SPC Jocalyn Sweany, identified by DVIDS
