    Prevention Starts With You

    MD, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    "Prevention Starts With You" video featuring commanders on Aberdeen Proving Ground. Presented at the SHARP Summit.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 13:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 868154
    VIRIN: 221213-A-EZ484-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109370816
    Length: 00:00:51
    Location: MD, US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MD, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    This work, Prevention Starts With You, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    SHARP
    APG
    FUSION DIRECTORATE

