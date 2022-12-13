Task Force Orion celebrates the National Guard's 386th birthday

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. 1st Class Raul Llopis, a unit supply specialist assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, speaks on his National Guard experience after a celebration of the 386th National Guard birthday in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. The formation of the first militia regiments in North America on December 13, 1636 are recognized as the birth of the National Guard, and are celebrated by Guard units from the 54 U.S. states and territories serving domestically and deployed around the world. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)