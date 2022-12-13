Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Orion celebrates the National Guard's 386th birthday

    GRAFENWOEHR, BY, GERMANY

    12.13.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna 

    New York National Guard

    Sgt. 1st Class Raul Llopis, a unit supply specialist assigned to Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, speaks on his National Guard experience after a celebration of the 386th National Guard birthday in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. The formation of the first militia regiments in North America on December 13, 1636 are recognized as the birth of the National Guard, and are celebrated by Guard units from the 54 U.S. states and territories serving domestically and deployed around the world. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 13:42
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 868148
    VIRIN: 221213-A-UA416-647
    Filename: DOD_109370783
    Length: 00:01:26
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE 
    Hometown: LIVONIA, NY, US

    This work, Task Force Orion celebrates the National Guard's 386th birthday, by SSG Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard Birthday
    nationalguard
    NYNG
    JMTG-U
    7thATC
    TF Orion

