Task Force Orion, 27th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, New York Army National Guard, celebrates the 386th National Guard birthday in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Dec. 13, 2022. The formation of the first militia regiments in North America on December 13, 1636 are recognized as the birth of the National Guard, and are celebrated by Guard units from the 54 U.S. states and territories serving domestically and deployed around the world. (U.S. National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Jordan Sivayavirojna)
00:57 Soldiers sing U.S. national anthem
01:38 Col. William Murphy, commander of Task Force Orion speaks
02:18 Brig. Gen. Joseph E. Hilbert, commanding general of 7th ATC speaks
02:49 Sgt. 1st Class Raul Llopis and Spc. Catherina Ma cut birthday cake
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 13:46
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|868147
|VIRIN:
|221213-A-UA416-105
|Filename:
|DOD_109370780
|Length:
|00:03:00
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BY, DE
|Hometown:
|LIVONIA, NY, US
|Hometown:
|UTICA, NY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Task Force Orion celebrates the National Guard's 386th birthday, by SSG Jordan Sivayavirojna, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NY National Guard Soldiers deployed to Germany celebrate the National Guard’s 386th birthday
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT