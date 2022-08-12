Spc. Salma Hassan, currently deployed to the Middle East with the Minnesota Army National Guard, sends season's greetings back home. (Minnesota Army National Guard video by Staff Sgt. Sirrina Martinez)
|Date Taken:
|12.08.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 13:20
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|868138
|VIRIN:
|221208-A-IT440-463
|Filename:
|DOD_109370758
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|KW
|Hometown:
|BROOKLYN PARK, MN, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 347th RSG Holiday Shout Outs, by SSG Sirrina E. Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT