    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Civil Works MILCON and Research and Development Overview

    WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES

    12.13.2022

    Video by Patrick Bloodgood 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Headquarters

    A upbeat look at what USACE does in Civil Works, Military Construction, and Research and Development.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 13:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 868119
    VIRIN: 221213-A-OI229-791
    Filename: DOD_109370680
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: WASHINGTON, DC, US 

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    TAGS

    USACE
    MILCON
    Research and Development

