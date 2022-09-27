Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    54th HS Visits Glenburn Public School

    GLENBURN, ND, UNITED STATES

    09.27.2022

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Wright 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Air crew from the 54th Helicopter Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, visit children from Glenburn Public School at the Glenburn Softball Field Sept. 27, 2022. The 54th HS coordinated with the school to land a UH-1N Huey at the field to allow students the opportunity to tour the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.27.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 13:52
    Category: Package
    Length: 00:01:58
    Location: GLENBURN, ND, US 

    TAGS

    Community Relations
    Team Minot
    54 HS
    Zachary Wright

