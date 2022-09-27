54th HS Visits Glenburn Public School

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Air crew from the 54th Helicopter Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, visit children from Glenburn Public School at the Glenburn Softball Field Sept. 27, 2022. The 54th HS coordinated with the school to land a UH-1N Huey at the field to allow students the opportunity to tour the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)