Air crew from the 54th Helicopter Squadron at Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, visit children from Glenburn Public School at the Glenburn Softball Field Sept. 27, 2022. The 54th HS coordinated with the school to land a UH-1N Huey at the field to allow students the opportunity to tour the aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Zachary Wright)
|Date Taken:
|09.27.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 13:52
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|868009
|VIRIN:
|220927-F-CD213-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370455
|Length:
|00:01:58
|Location:
|GLENBURN, ND, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 54th HS Visits Glenburn Public School, by SrA Zachary Wright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
