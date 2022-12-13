Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Happy 386th Birthday National Guard!

    POLAND

    12.13.2022

    Video by Spc. Ellison Schuman 

    1st Infantry Division

    The National Guard is the oldest military organization in the U.S. Its members have served the American people during times of conflict, national disasters and emergencies for 386 years today. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Ellison Schuman)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 13:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867900
    VIRIN: 221213-A-FL671-2001
    Filename: DOD_109370295
    Length: 00:00:54
    Location: PL

    This work, Happy 386th Birthday National Guard!, by SPC Ellison Schuman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

