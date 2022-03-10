Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kansas City District 2023 Leadership Development Program Kick-Off -- Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri.

    FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, UNITED STATES

    10.03.2022

    Video by Reagan Zimmerman 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District

    A group of 12 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District employees embarked on a four-day training exercise that served as the Kansas City District 2023 Leadership Development Program, or LDP, kick-off event at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri on Oct. 3, 2022. | Video by Reagan Zimmerman, Kansas City District Public Affairs

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 10.03.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 10:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867894
    VIRIN: 221003-A-UD311-450
    Filename: DOD_109370234
    Length: 00:02:52
    Location: FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US 

    Missouri
    USACE
    Fort Leonard Wood
    LDP
    USACE NWD
    USACE NWK

