A group of 12 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Kansas City District employees embarked on a four-day training exercise that served as the Kansas City District 2023 Leadership Development Program, or LDP, kick-off event at Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri on Oct. 3, 2022. | Video by Reagan Zimmerman, Kansas City District Public Affairs
|Date Taken:
|10.03.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 10:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867894
|VIRIN:
|221003-A-UD311-450
|Filename:
|DOD_109370234
|Length:
|00:02:52
|Location:
|FORT LEONARD WOOD, MO, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Kansas City District 2023 Leadership Development Program Kick-Off -- Ft. Leonard Wood, Missouri., by Reagan Zimmerman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
