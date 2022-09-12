This year's Battle of the Rock flag football game between the Army and Navy was played off post Dec. 9 at the Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa. This was the Navy's first win to date as the Army has won the previous three games. Both teams' personnel are stationed at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.
|Date Taken:
|12.09.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 10:45
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867893
|VIRIN:
|221209-A-GN656-725
|Filename:
|DOD_109370217
|Length:
|00:01:30
|Location:
|DAVENPORT, IA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy beats Army in Battle of the Rock flag football game 28-26, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT