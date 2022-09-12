Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy beats Army in Battle of the Rock flag football game 28-26

    DAVENPORT, IA, UNITED STATES

    12.09.2022

    Video by Jon Connor 

    U.S. Army Sustainment Command

    This year's Battle of the Rock flag football game between the Army and Navy was played off post Dec. 9 at the Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa. This was the Navy's first win to date as the Army has won the previous three games. Both teams' personnel are stationed at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.

    This work, Navy beats Army in Battle of the Rock flag football game 28-26, by Jon Connor, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

