Navy beats Army in Battle of the Rock flag football game 28-26

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/867893" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

This year's Battle of the Rock flag football game between the Army and Navy was played off post Dec. 9 at the Brady Street Stadium in Davenport, Iowa. This was the Navy's first win to date as the Army has won the previous three games. Both teams' personnel are stationed at Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois.