Rota, SPAIN (Dec. 13, 2022.) Gunner's Mate Second Class Gallardo Gardellino, stationed in Naval Station Rota, wishes his family in Phoenix, Arizona a happy holidays. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jeff Sherman/Released)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 08:57
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867870
|VIRIN:
|221213-N-FQ836-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_109370042
|Length:
|00:00:09
|Location:
|ROTA, ES
|Hometown:
|PHOENIX, AZ, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSTA Rota Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
