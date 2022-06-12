Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    NAVSTA Rota Holiday Greeting

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    ROTA, SPAIN

    12.06.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jeffrey Sherman 

    AFN Rota

    Rota, SPAIN (Dec. 13, 2022.) Gunner's Mate Second Class Gallardo Gardellino, stationed in Naval Station Rota, wishes his family in Phoenix, Arizona a happy holidays. (U.S. Navy Video by Mass Communication Specialist Second Class Jeff Sherman/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 08:57
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867870
    VIRIN: 221213-N-FQ836-0001
    Filename: DOD_109370042
    Length: 00:00:09
    Location: ROTA, ES 
    Hometown: PHOENIX, AZ, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, NAVSTA Rota Holiday Greeting, by PO2 Jeffrey Sherman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Holiday Season

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT