    Oral Hydration solution is delivered to Haiti by SOUTHCOM

    MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Sgt. Jameson Crabtree 

    U.S. Southern Command

    Three Hundred thousand packets of Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS), donated by U.S. Southern Command (SOUTHCOM), were loaded at Miami International Airport to be transferred to Haitian and PanAmerican Health Organization (PAHO) during an official handover ceremony on Dec. 14, 2022, in Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:13
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867869
    VIRIN: 221212-A-JC238-256
    Filename: DOD_109369930
    Length: 00:09:58
    Location: MIAMI, FL, US 

    U.S. Southern Command
    Haiti
    SOUTHCOM
    Port-au-Prince

