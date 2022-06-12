Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Falcon Spear 2022

    FORT BRAGG, NC, UNITED STATES

    12.06.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Andrew Mallett 

    2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division Public Affairs

    Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducted Falcon Spear, Brigade Mass Tactical Week Airborne training exercise from December 6 to December 9, 2022 on Fort Bragg, NC. The exercise was an evaluation of the Brigade's ability to conduct airborne operations across multiple drop zones and testing multiple capabilities, to include heavy-dropping artillery and reconnaissance vehicles, to simulate a real world scenario airborne units may need to be prepared for.

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 08:56
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867868
    VIRIN: 221206-A-HL439-347
    Filename: DOD_109369929
    Length: 00:02:12
    Location: FORT BRAGG, NC, US 

    This work, Falcon Spear 2022, by SSG Andrew Mallett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    82nd Airborne Division
    Falcon Brigade
    US Army
    2nd Brigade Combat Team
    paratrooper
    Lets Go

