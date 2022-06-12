Falcon Spear 2022

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Paratroopers assigned to the 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conducted Falcon Spear, Brigade Mass Tactical Week Airborne training exercise from December 6 to December 9, 2022 on Fort Bragg, NC. The exercise was an evaluation of the Brigade's ability to conduct airborne operations across multiple drop zones and testing multiple capabilities, to include heavy-dropping artillery and reconnaissance vehicles, to simulate a real world scenario airborne units may need to be prepared for.