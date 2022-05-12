Spc. Douglas Green, deployed with the 384th Combat and Operational Stress Control to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait sends happy holiday wishes to his wife 5 December, 2022.
|Date Taken:
|12.05.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 10:38
|Category:
|Greetings
|Video ID:
|867860
|VIRIN:
|221205-A-YV022-0007
|Filename:
|DOD_109369776
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|CAMP ARIFJAN, KW
|Hometown:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 384th COSC Sends holiday Greetings, by SGT Blake Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT