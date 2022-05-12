Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    384th COSC Sends holiday Greetings

    CAMP ARIFJAN, KUWAIT

    12.05.2022

    Video by Sgt. Blake Essex 

    U.S. Army Central   

    Spc. Douglas Green, deployed with the 384th Combat and Operational Stress Control to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait sends happy holiday wishes to his wife 5 December, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.05.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 10:38
    Category: Greetings
    Video ID: 867860
    VIRIN: 221205-A-YV022-0007
    Filename: DOD_109369776
    Length: 00:00:14
    Location: CAMP ARIFJAN, KW 
    Hometown: NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 384th COSC Sends holiday Greetings, by SGT Blake Essex, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Deployed
    Holiday Season
    Kuwait
    ARCENT
    384th COSC

