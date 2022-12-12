Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Master Resilience Trainers

    GERMANY

    12.12.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Imani West 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The video highlights the journey of Master Sgt. Michelle Fimbres, a Master Resilience Trainer, MRT, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. MRTs are certified through Air University to conduct resilience training at their respective installations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 03:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 867859
    VIRIN: 221212-F-HO957-1001
    Filename: DOD_109369775
    Length: 00:01:16
    Location: DE
    Hometown: SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE

    This work, Master Resilience Trainers, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Master Resilience Trainer
    Air University
    Master Resilience Program

