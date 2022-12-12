The video highlights the journey of Master Sgt. Michelle Fimbres, a Master Resilience Trainer, MRT, at Spangdahlem Air Base, Germany. MRTs are certified through Air University to conduct resilience training at their respective installations. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Imani West)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 03:53
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|867859
|VIRIN:
|221212-F-HO957-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_109369775
|Length:
|00:01:16
|Location:
|DE
|Hometown:
|SPANGDAHLEM AIR BASE, RP, DE
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Master Resilience Trainers, by A1C Imani West, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT