    Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 13DEC2022

    BAHRAIN

    12.13.2022

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Sean Byrne 

    AFN Bahrain

    DJ Cali and CMC Compton are joined in the booth by some special guests. This weeks 'Straight Talk with Fleet Compton' goes over the holidays, family and of course - Beat the Fleet.

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 06:36
    Category: Interviews
    Location: BH

    This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 13DEC2022, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

