DJ Cali and CMC Compton are joined in the booth by some special guests. This weeks 'Straight Talk with Fleet Compton' goes over the holidays, family and of course - Beat the Fleet.
|Date Taken:
|12.13.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 06:36
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|867855
|VIRIN:
|221213-N-YP146-016
|Filename:
|DOD_109369710
|Length:
|01:18:25
|Location:
|BH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Straight Talk with Fleet Compton 13DEC2022, by PO2 Sean Byrne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.
LEAVE A COMMENT