    Stand-in Force Exercise, 3d Battalion, 4th Marines B-Roll

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.13.2022

    Video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch 

    3rd Marine Division     

    U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines participate in Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec 5-10, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 05:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867854
    VIRIN: 221213-M-FR804-001
    Filename: DOD_109369700
    Length: 00:04:47
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, Stand-in Force Exercise, 3d Battalion, 4th Marines B-Roll, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Stand-in Force
    SiF-EX

