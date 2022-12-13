U.S. Marines with 3d Battalion, 4th Marines participate in Stand-in Force Exercise on Okinawa, Japan, Dec 5-10, 2022. SiF-EX is a Division-level exercise involving all elements of the Marine Air-Ground Task Force focused on strengthening multi-domain awareness, maneuver, and fires across a distributed maritime environment. This exercise serves as a rehearsal for rapidly projecting combat power in defense of allies and partners in the region. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Davin Tenbusch)
|12.13.2022
|12.13.2022 05:27
|B-Roll
|867854
|221213-M-FR804-001
|DOD_109369700
|00:04:47
|OKINAWA, JP
|1
|1
This work, Stand-in Force Exercise, 3d Battalion, 4th Marines B-Roll, by Cpl Davin Tenbusch, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
