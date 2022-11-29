Combined Best Medic Competition, Europe (720p with graphics)

On November 28 to December 2, 2022, Medical Readiness Command, Europe and the 30th Medical Brigade hosts the Combined Best Medic Competition at Smith Barracks near Baumholder, Germany. The team that won the competition will go on to represent Europe in the Army’s Best Medic Competition in Fort Polk, Louisiana.
