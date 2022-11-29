Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined Best Medic Competition, Europe (720p with graphics)

    BAUMHOLDER, GERMANY

    11.29.2022

    Video by Airman 1st Class Norman Enriquez 

    AFN Kaiserslautern

    On November 28 to December 2, 2022, Medical Readiness Command, Europe and the 30th Medical Brigade hosts the Combined Best Medic Competition at Smith Barracks near Baumholder, Germany. The team that won the competition will go on to represent Europe in the Army’s Best Medic Competition in Fort Polk, Louisiana.

    Date Taken: 11.29.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:03
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867852
    VIRIN: 221129-F-VM922-1001
    Filename: DOD_109369668
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: BAUMHOLDER, DE 

    AFN
    30th Medical Brigade
    Best Medic Competition
    Medical Readiness Command Europe
    Combined Best Medic Competition

