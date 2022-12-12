Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFN Spotlight: Educational Technician Ana Alvaro (Music)

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.12.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Ana Alvaro, an educational technician at Wakaba Child Development Center (CDC), talks about the CDC employee relief program on Kadena Air Base Dec. 12, 2022. The CDC employee relief program gives CDC employees a full discount on their first child enrolled in the CDC. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 02:31
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 867849
    VIRIN: 221212-M-KJ570-133
    Filename: DOD_109369655
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    This work, AFN Spotlight: Educational Technician Ana Alvaro (Music), by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFN
    Okinawa
    CDC
    TakingCareofOurPeople

