Ana Alvaro, an educational technician at Wakaba Child Development Center (CDC), talks about the CDC employee relief program on Kadena Air Base Dec. 12, 2022. The CDC employee relief program gives CDC employees a full discount on their first child enrolled in the CDC. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|12.12.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 02:31
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867848
|VIRIN:
|221212-M-KJ570-889
|Filename:
|DOD_109369654
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, AFN Spotlight: Educational Technician Ana Alvaro, by LCpl Ernesto Lagunes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
