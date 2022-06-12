Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    909th ARS Refueling

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    12.06.2022

    Video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes 

    AFN Okinawa

    Staff Sgt. Connor Wilkins, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, uses a KC-135 to refuel four F-15 Eagles as a part of Exercise Beverly High 23-1 above Okinawa, Japan Dec. 6, 2022. Exercise Beverly High23-1 tested the 18th Wings ability to deploy and react during contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.06.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 02:12
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    TAGS

    AFN
    Okinawa
    909th ARS
    Bev High 23-1
    Bev High

