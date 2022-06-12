909th ARS Refueling

Staff Sgt. Connor Wilkins, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, uses a KC-135 to refuel four F-15 Eagles as a part of Exercise Beverly High 23-1 above Okinawa, Japan Dec. 6, 2022. Exercise Beverly High23-1 tested the 18th Wings ability to deploy and react during contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)
|Date Taken:
|12.06.2022
|Date Posted:
|12.13.2022 02:12
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|867847
|VIRIN:
|221206-M-KJ570-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_109369640
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
