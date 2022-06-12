909th ARS Refueling (Music)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Connor Wilkins, an in-flight refueling specialist with the 909th Air Refueling Squadron, uses a KC-135 to refuel four F-15 Eagles as a part of Exercise Beverly High 23-1 above Okinawa, Japan Dec. 6, 2022. Exercise Beverly High23-1 tested the 18th Wings ability to deploy and react during contingency operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Ernesto Lagunes)