    Fort Sam's Own 323D Army Band Holiday Special

    FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, TX, UNITED STATES

    12.12.2022

    Video by Pfc. Gianna Sulger 

    U.S. Army North

    Fort Sam's Own 323D Army Band and U.S. Army North present an Army Band Holiday Special at the Tobin Center in San Antonio, Texas, December 12, 2022.

    Date Taken: 12.12.2022
    Date Posted: 12.13.2022 07:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867838
    VIRIN: 221212-A-VH966-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_109369447
    Length: 00:01:50
    Location: FORT SAM HOUSTON, TEXAS, TX, US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fort Sam's Own 323D Army Band Holiday Special, by PFC Gianna Sulger, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #ARNORTH #323DArmyBand #FortSamsOwn

