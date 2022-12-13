Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Closing Ceremony for Yama Sakura 83

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP KENGUN, JAPAN

    12.13.2022

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Thomas Foster 

    U.S. Army Japan

    Lt. General Takemoto, Commanding General of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Western Army, Maj. General Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Michael A. Brooks, Assistant Commanding General of 3rd Marine Division, provide closing remarks for Yama Sakura 83 opening ceremony at Camp Kengun, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Yama Sakura is a complex exercise that has been ongoing for over 40 years and continues to build the bilateral partnership of the strong US-JGSDF alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Foster)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 12.13.2022
    Date Posted: 12.12.2022 21:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 867835
    VIRIN: 221213-Z-IS776-0001
    Filename: DOD_109369411
    Length: 00:06:27
    Location: CAMP KENGUN, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Closing Ceremony for Yama Sakura 83, by SFC Thomas Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    #7ID
    #YamaSakura
    #USJapanAlliance
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #YS83
    #YamaSakura83

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT