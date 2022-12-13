Closing Ceremony for Yama Sakura 83

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lt. General Takemoto, Commanding General of the Japan Ground Self Defense Force (JGSDF) Western Army, Maj. General Stephen G. Smith, 7th Infantry Division Commanding General and U.S. Marine Corps Brigadier General Michael A. Brooks, Assistant Commanding General of 3rd Marine Division, provide closing remarks for Yama Sakura 83 opening ceremony at Camp Kengun, Japan, Dec. 13, 2022. Yama Sakura is a complex exercise that has been ongoing for over 40 years and continues to build the bilateral partnership of the strong US-JGSDF alliance. (U.S. Army National Guard Video by Sgt. 1st Class Tom Foster)